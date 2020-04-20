Same-Day COVID-19 Tests Now Available For All LA County Residents Showing COVID-19 Symptoms

LOS ANGELES–Free, same-day tests are now available for all LA County residents who have symptoms of COVID-19. Symptoms include fever, cough, and difficulty breathing.

The following factors do not affect eligibility for a COVID-19 test:

-Immigration status

-Insurance status

-Age

-Underlying health issues

Health equity is central to Los Angeles County’s mission to build a network of free COVID-19 testing sites. There are now 29 operational sites throughout the county. There are both drive-up and walk-up sites. To ensure the sites prioritize people who need it most, only people who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 are eligible for these testing services at this time.

Appointments are necessary. Here are the steps for getting a test appointment:

-Visit the website lacovidprod.service-now.com/rrs

-Answer a series of questions. The answers determine if you are eligible for an appointment.

-If you are eligible, you will receive an appointment confirmation number by email.

-Bring the confirmation number and photo ID to your appointment.

-People with no access to the Internet can dial 2-1-1 for help making an appointment.

-People without a car can be tested as long as they have an appointment. The sites can accommodate pedestrians.

-There are NO walk-up appointments available for people who do not register.

-For a full list of locations and answers to questions about testing, go to covid19.lacounty.gov.

There is a helpful instructional video to prepare you to take the test: https://tinyurl.com/Garcetti-instructionalvideo

Test results may take up to 3-4 days. Positive test results will be notified with a phone call. Negative test results will be notified by email.

For more information, visit https://covid19.lacounty.gov/testing. To schedule a test, visit https://lacovidprod.service-now.com/rrs.