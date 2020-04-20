Long Beach Opens Three New COVID-19 Testing Sites

As of April 18, Long Beach has opened three new COVID-19 testing sites, more than tripling the current testing capability in the city

The City of Long Beach will be operating free drive-through COVID-19 testing at two additional sites in North and West Long Beach. The sites will supplement the testing available at the Rapid Assessment Clinic currently being operated by the Long Beach Department of Health and Human Services at Long Beach City College Pacific Coast Campus (PCC). Additionally, a new drive-through testing site will be offered at St. Mary Medical Center. All sites are open to the public by appointment only.

The two new City testing sites will operate seven days a week from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. until further notice and will be available at the below locations:

-Jordan High School, 6500 Atlantic Ave. (entrance on Atlantic Avenue)

-Cabrillo High School, 2001 Santa Fe Ave. (entrance on Santa Fe Avenue at W. Willard Street)

Same or next day testing, by appointment, will be open to all who are symptomatic. While testing is prioritized for individuals who are over 65 years of age or have underlying chronic health conditions, it is available to anyone who has COVID-19 symptoms. Interested individuals should visit the City’s COVID-19 testing page and answer several pre-screening questions. Residents with no email address or those who need assistance with scheduling an appointment, can contact the City’s COVID-19 INFO hotline at 562-570-INFO (4636).

Individuals with positive test results will be notified via email and will be contacted by Long Beach Health Department case investigators by phone. Individuals whose test results are negative will be notified via email.

Additionally, the St. Mary Medical Center testing site, located at 1050 Linden Avenue, expects to test approximately 200 people per day at the facility, which will be open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.