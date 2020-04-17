Michael Stearns Studio

Michael Stearns, After, acrylic on canvas, 30×40

To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, we will practice social distancing. We have temporarily closed our gallery to protect and care for those who work with us, our customers, and the public. We will miss seeing you in the gallery and we regret losing the opportunity to share the work of compelling artists that we planned for you this Spring. We are still open online 24/7, where service remains uninterrupted. You can also find us on our social channels to keep updated.

Contact: michaelstearnsstudio@gmail.com or 562.400.0544.