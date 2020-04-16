Governor Newsom Outlines Six Critical Indicators the State will Consider Before Modifying the Stay-at-Home Order and help for California Workers

Donald Trump claims to have control over when the Stay-at-Home order is lifted across the United States but meanwhile, California Governor Gavin Newsom, Oregon Governor Kate Brown and Washington Governor Jay Inslee announced the Western states pact April 13. The three governors will work together towards flattening the curve of COVID-19 infections, to determine when and how to use the safest practices towards lifting this order, reopening their economies and controlling COVID-19 going forward.

In another step in this process, Governor Gavin Newsom April 15, announced six key indicators that will guide California’s determining when and how to modify the State Stay-at-Home Order. Governor Newsom also announced new initiatives to assist workers impacted by COVID-19.

California’s six indicators for modifying the Stay-at-Home Order are:

-The ability to monitor and protect communities through testing, contact tracing, isolating, and supporting those who are positive or exposed

-The ability to prevent infection in people who are at risk for more severe COVID-19

-The ability of the hospital and healthy systems to handle surges

-The ability to develop therapeutics to meet the demand

-The ability for businesses, schools, and child care facilities to support physical distancing

-The ability to determine when to reinstitute certain measures, such as they Stat-at-Home Orders, if necessary.

-Following is a link to a presentation that summarizes California’s Roadmap to Modify the Stay-at-Home Order

Governor Newsom Announces New Initiatives to Support California Workers Impacted by COVID-19

-The State Employment Development Department (EDD) will launch a new call center on Monday, April 20th that will operate 7 days/week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

-The Governor also directed EDD to expedite access to the Work Share Program to avert layoffs.

-The EDD will also setup a one-stop shop for individuals applying for unemployment insurance and the new federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program starting Tuesday, April 28th.

-The PUA will provide federally funded benefits distinct from the Unemployment Insurance Program for certain individuals out of work or partially unemployed due to COVID-19.

-This includes self-employed and independent contractors.

-PUA benefits will be issued within 28-48 hours (not the traditional 21 days for regular Unemployment Insurance claims).

Details:https://tinyurl.com/initiatives-to-protect-workers