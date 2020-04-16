Barragan, Markey Oppose Fossil Fuel Bailouts

Washington D.C — On April 15, Rep. Nanette Diaz Barragan and Sen. Ed Markey sent a letter to Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin as well as Federal Reserve System Chair Jerome Powell demanding the Treasury Department to stop bailing out the fossil fuel industry with funds that are meant to help the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security act.

The letter was written along with 40 colleagues from the House and Senate including Calif. Senator Kamala Harris, Vt. Senator Bernie Sanders, and Md. Senator Chris Van Hollen.

Details:

https://tinyurl.com/yaqecarq

https://tinyurl.com/yasxhroj