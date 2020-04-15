SEE-LA Launches Farm Box Program Amid Pandemic

Sustainable Economic Enterprises of Los Angeles, also known as SEE-LA, announced on April 15, that they will be launching a program called Farm Box, which would provide families in South LA affected by COVID-19 with farm fresh produce such as eggs, fruit, and vegetables.

As farmers’ markets across the state close down due to the coronavirus, SEE-LA plans to give away produce to 1,100 families every Wednesday for the next four weeks. A number of groups in Los Angeles such as UNITE HERE Local 11, the Los Angeles Football Club, and Banc of California Stadium have also contributed to the program by donating much-needed assets such as protective gear for volunteers and packaged food.

Details: https://tinyurl.com/SEE-LA