LA County Supervisors Expand Rent Freeze, Eviction Moratorium

Los Angeles — The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors issued an executive order on April 12, expanding eviction moratoriums and temporary rent freezes to cover all residential and commercial housing tenants in Los Angeles County as a response to the COVID-19 health crisis.

Those who live in cities that have already enacted their own eviction moratorium, or are conducting business in these cities, will not be covered by the expansion.

As a result of the temporary rent freeze expansion, mobile home park owners in unincorporated areas of Los Angeles County will be prohibited from increasing the space for their rent tenants over the remaining period of the moratorium.

Details: 833-238-4450; lacountyhelpcenter.org