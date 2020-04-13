Supervisors Hahn, Solis, Propose Countywide Emergency Rent Assistance Program Amid COVID-19 Crisis

SAN PEDRO—Los Angeles County Supervisors Janice Hahn and Hilda Solis have proposed creating an Emergency Rent Assistance Program during the COVID-19 crisis. The program would provide up to $1000 per month for three months to renters who have lost income due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has implemented a rent freeze and eviction moratorium to prevent families from losing their homes during this epidemic. However, renters will still need to pay back rent owed in the months after the crisis. Rent assistance through the proposed program would not need to be paid back and could prevent families from falling into even worse economic hardship.

The number of families that would be helped by the program would depend on the level of funding. Funding for the program would come from the second round of funding Los Angeles County expects to receive from the Federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act). Additional funding could come from philanthropy and private sources.

The Emergency Rent Assistance Program proposal will be voted on during this Tuesday’s virtual meeting of the Board of Supervisors. Read the full motion here.www.tinyurl.com/emergencyrentalassistance