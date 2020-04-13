Rep. Lowenthal Shares Updated Resources, Public Health Agency Updates

Public health agencies across the nation have been regularly issuing updates and guidance on different aspects of the coronavirus crisis. Here is a selection of those issued this week from

U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Use of Cloth Face Coverings to Slow Spread of COVID-19 April 4 www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/diy-cloth-face-coverings.html

How to Protect Yourself April 4 www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/prevention.html

Tips to keep children healthy while school’s out April 3 www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/daily-life-coping/children.html

Caring for someone at home April 2 www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/if-you-are-sick/care-for-someone.html

Disinfecting your home if someone is sick April 2 www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/disinfecting-your-home.html

People with Asthma and COVID-19 April 2 www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/need-extra-precautions/asthma.html

Talking with children about COVID-19 April 2 www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/daily-life-coping/talking-with-children.html