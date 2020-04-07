Rapid Assessment Clinic and New Drive-Through Testing Site

The City of Long Beach, April 6, launched a Rapid Assessment Clinic to provide medical assistance to people who might otherwise feel compelled to visit an emergency room for their medical conditions.

This new Rapid Assessment Clinic will serve the Long Beach community and create much needed space in hospital emergency rooms. People who need free care can get it fast and safely. Services will include health screenings and prescription assistance.

The no-cost clinic, located at the Long Beach City College Pacific Coast Campus, will operate from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., seven days a week, until further notice.

Starting April 7, a by appointment only drive-through COVID-19 testing center is available for those who need it, in an area adjacent to the Rapid Assessment Clinic. Interested individuals should visit the City’s COVID-19 testing page and answer several pre-screening questions. Testing will continue to be prioritized for individuals who are symptomatic, those who have underlying health conditions, or are 65 years or older. This testing center is a partnership with LA County and the City of Los Angeles

Test results take approximately 48 hours to process. Long Beach Health Department case investigators will call individuals whose test results are positive.

Free parking is available in the college campus parking lot near Orange Avenue, north of Pacific Coast Highway. Signage and staff will direct individuals accordingly.

The clinic is staffed by members of the Long Beach Medical Reserve Corps which consists of volunteer non-medical and medical professionals from the community, including public health professionals, doctors, nurses, medical assistants and nurse practitioners. Individuals interested in volunteering, should visit longbeach.gov/MRC.