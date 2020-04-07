A Message from Mayor Garcetti

Whenever there is a new step we can take to protect our communities from the spread of COVID-19, I want to make sure you know about it as soon as possible.

Los Angeles is a leader in responding to this global crisis, and that’s why I want to share the latest guidance from public health experts on how you can help protect yourself and those around you from infection. As we learn more about this virus, we will continue to update our guidance so we don’t just flatten the curve, but get ahead of it.

We are recommending that all Angelenos wear face coverings in public.

We have issued new guidance to L.A. residents on the importance of wearing face coverings in public. The California Department of Public Health has also shared public guidance on the use of face coverings, https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/Face-Coverings-Guidance.aspx

Early data suggests that many who are infected with COVID-19 do not have symptoms, which is why everyone should wear cloth face coverings when leaving the house for essential activities. However, a face covering is not a substitute for other critical measures — most importantly, staying home as much as possible, washing hands frequently, and practicing safe physical distancing in all settings.

On April 2, Dr. Barbara Ferrer of the L.A. County Department of Public Health joined my briefing to share the science behind this decision, and how and why it works.

COVID-19 Response Update from Mayor Garcetti, April 2 Join us live with Dr. Barbara Ferrer of the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health as we discuss why and how you should use face coverings in public to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Closed captioning available at lacityview.org/liveÚnase en vivo con la Dra. Barbara Ferrer, del Departamento de Salud Pública del Condado de Los Ángeles, para aprender por qué y cómo debe usar las coberturas faciales en público para ayudar a prevenir la propagación de COVID-19. Posted by Mayor Eric Garcetti on Thursday, April 2, 2020

Please note: a face covering is not the same as a mask.

N95 and other medical-grade masks are reserved for medical workers like doctors and nurses — and using the medical masks that they need could cost someone their life.

The public should use non-medical face coverings, such as bandanas or scarves, or make your own from cloth. And they’re only effective together with personal hygiene measures like frequent hand washing, as well as safe physical distancing. Your face coverings should be washed after each use.

We know L.A. is a creative city, and I’m sure Angelenos will lead the nation in coming up with innovative ways to make face coverings. Please share great ideas on how you made your own unique face covering on social media with the hashtag #LAProtects.