Testing Sites, Health Orders & Incident Report

The County of Los Angeles is regularly updating resources on COVID-19 and offers today’s update in an effort to keep you and yours informed. Please share the following up-to-date information:

LA County Testing Sites Going Live

As the County of Los Angeles increases its testing capability, we have begun partnering with cities across the county to develop a network of drive-up, mobile testing sites. We are also helping increase resources for local health centers who have begun testing for COVID-19, and are integrating them into our countywide network.

Currently, County-City partnerships have been established based on capacity and geographic locations. The following locations have started (or will soon begin) testing for COVID-19:

High Desert Medical Group (Lancaster) – As of 4/1

Glendale Memorial Hospital (Glendale) – As of 4/1

Pomona Fairplex (Pomona) – As of 4/3

Antelope Valley Mall (Palmdale) – As of 4/3

South Bay Galleria (Redondo Beach) – As of 4/3

Testing is by appointment only. Walk-up appointments are not available.

At this time, COVID-19 testing is limited to the most vulnerable of LA County residents – those who are 65 and older and/or have underlying health conditions. To learn more about drive-up, mobile testing sites, visit https://covid19. lacounty.gov/testing/

To register and see if you are eligible for a test, click here.

New Health Orders

LA County’s Public Health Officer has issued new Isolation & Quarantine requirements for LA County residents. Emerging evidence suggests that there may be a significant number of people infected with COVID-19 who lack symptoms and, yet, are capable of spreading the virus to others.

In accordance with the latest findings, LA County has updated the definition of a close contact, to include those who had contact to a person with (or likely to have) COVID-19 within 48 hours of symptom onset.

To view the latest Health Officer Order on Quarantine requirements, click here.

To view the latest Health Officer Order on Isolation requirements, click here.

If you missed yesterday’s FAQ on these changes, click here to view.

Incident Report

The following is a high level summary of today’s L.A. County Emergency Operations Center’s COVID-19 disaster efforts. Click here to view our daily report.

Additional Resources

The County of Los Angeles appreciates your continued partnership in responding to COVID-19 questions and needs of residents. For additional information, please visit: