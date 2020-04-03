COVID-19 Resources

Compiled by Jordan Darling, Editorial Intern

Businesses have had to close due to the novel coronavirus at the same time that rent is coming due — and until recently, renters and folks holding on to home mortgages across Los Angeles were trying to figure out how to move forward. Now they are grasping at the lifelines thrown by city and state governments.

On March 27, the L.A. City Council approved a temporary ban on evictions for renters who are unable to pay rent because of coronavirus. In addition, the city council also waived late fees and allowed renters to make up late payments for up to one year after the expiration of the emergency order. However council members rejected a ban on all evictions during the pandemic and all back rent must still be paid.

Sick or Quarantined Workers

If you’re unable to work due to COVID-19 exposure or diagnosis (certified by a medical professional), you can file a disability insurance claim. Disability insurance provides short-term benefit payments to eligible workers who have a full or partial loss of wages due to a non-work-related illness, injury, or pregnancy. Benefit amounts are about 60 to 70 percent of wages (depending on income) and range from $50 to $1,300 a week.

An executive order by California’s Gov. Gavin Newsom waived the one-week unpaid waiting period, permitting eligible people to collect disability insurance benefits for the first week they are out of work. If eligible, the Employment Development Department processes and issues payments within a few weeks of receiving a claim.

For guidance on the disease, visit the California Department of Public Health website.

Caregiving

If you’re unable to work because you are caring for an ill or quarantined family member with COVID-19 (certified by a medical professional), you can file a claim for paid family leave. It provides up to six weeks of benefit payments to eligible workers who have a full or partial loss of wages because they need time off work to care for a seriously ill family member or to bond with a new child. Benefit amounts are about 60 to 70 percent of wages (depending on income) and range from $50 to $1,300 a week. If you are eligible, the EDD processes and issues payments within a few weeks of receiving a claim.

School Closures

If your child’s school is closed and you have to miss work to provide care, you may be eligible for Unemployment Insurance benefits. Eligibility requirements consider other care options and the feasibility of working remotely. File a claim and an EDD representative will decide if you are eligible.

Tax Assistance

Employers experiencing hardship as a result of COVID-19 may request up to a 60-day extension of time from the EDD to file their state payroll reports and/or deposit state payroll taxes without penalty or interest. A written request for an extension must be received within 60 days from the original delinquent date of the payment or return.

For questions, employers may call the EDD Taxpayer Assistance Center.

Toll-free from the U.S. or Canada: 1-888-745-3886

Hearing-impaired (TTY): 1-800-547-9565

Outside the U.S. or Canada: 1-916-464-3502

File an Unemployment Insurance Claim

Unemployment Insurance is an employer-paid program that provides partial income replacement when you become unemployed or have your hours reduced and meet all eligibility requirements. The following information will help guide you through the claim filing process.

Use the UI Benefit Calculator to estimate your weekly benefit amount.

When to File a Claim

File your UI claim in the first week that you lose your job or have your hours reduced. Your claim begins on the Sunday of the week you submitted your application.

If you previously filed an unemployment insurance claim within the past 52 weeks and have not exhausted your benefits, you must reopen your claim to resume benefits.

Important: Waiting to file can delay your benefits.

Medical Insurance

Throughout the COVID-19 crisis and a declining economic market people are faced with the loss of their jobs and livelihoods and for many that can mean the loss of their medical insurance. There are programs that people can apply to that provide emergency enrollment and Medicaid that have open enrollment all year.

Loss of health insurance

You may qualify for a Special Enrollment Period if you or anyone in your household lost qualifying health coverage in the past 60 days or expects to lose coverage in the next 60 days.

If you qualify to enroll in Marketplace coverage through this Special Enrollment Period, call the Marketplace Call Center to complete your enrollment. You can’t do this online.

Types of Health Insurance

You may be able to keep your job-based health plan through COBRA continuation coverage.

COBRA is a federal law that may let you pay to stay on your employee health insurance for a limited time after your job ends (usually 18 months). You pay the full premium yourself, plus a small administrative fee.

To learn about your COBRA options, contact your employer.

If you’ve already signed up for COBRA coverage, find out if you can switch from COBRA to a Marketplace health plan.

Details: https://www.dol.gov/general/topic/health-plans/cobra

Medicaid

Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) provide free or low-cost health coverage to millions of Americans, including some low-income people, families and children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with disabilities.

Find out if you qualify for Medicaid based on your income. Enter your household size and state in our savings tool and we’ll tell you if you qualify for Medicaid or savings on a Marketplace plan.

Details: https://www.medicaid.gov/