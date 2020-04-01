LASD Warning of spike in online scams and hacking attempts related to the COVID-19 emergency

LOS ANGELES-Trusted websites:

https://covid19.lacounty.gov/

https://www.coronavirus.gov/

In light of the recent increase in online scams and hacking attempts related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Fraud and Cyber Crimes Bureau – Emerging Cyber Trends Team has published this bulletin for public awareness.

OVERVIEW:

Criminals use phishing emails to get access to your computer or network. These phishing emails often appear to be from familiar company names or pretend to be someone you know. If you click on a link, scammers/attackers can install ransomware or other programs that can lock you out of your data.

Protect your computer and electronic devices by:

Keeping your software up to date and by using security software Your cell phone should be set to update software automatically Your accounts should have multi-factor authentication Your data should be regularly backed up and the backup should be taken offline

COMMON TACTICS:

Fake charities: When a major health event like the coronavirus happens, you might be looking for ways to help. Some scammers use names that sound a lot like the names of real charities. This is one reason it pays to do some research before giving. When you give, pay safely by credit card never by gift card or wire transfer.

The FBI has also released the below information related to cyber enabled crimes related to the COVID-19 emergency.

Fake CDC emails: Watch out for emails claiming to be from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) or other organizations claiming to offer information on the virus. Do not click links or open attachments you do not recognize. Phishing emails. Look out for phishing emails asking you to verify your personal information in order to receive an economic stimulus check from the government. While talk of economic stimulus checks has been in the news cycle, government agencies are not sending unsolicited emails seeking your private information in order to send you money. Counterfeit treatments or equipment. Be cautious of anyone selling products that claim to prevent, treat, diagnose, or cure COVID-19. Be alert to counterfeit products such as sanitizing products and personal protective equipment (PPE), including N95 respirator masks, goggles, full face shields, protective gowns and gloves. More information on unapproved or counterfeit PPE can be found at www.cdc.gov/niosh.”

The following tips are the FBI’s recommendations for good cyber hygiene and security measures. By remembering these tips, you can protect yourself and help stop criminal activity: