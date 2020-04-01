A Virtual World of Events 

Melina Paris, Arts and Culture Reporter

As we hangout in lock down, safer at home, an abundance of creativity, learning and outright parties are emerging like spring flowers in our virtual reality. On the equalizer of the web, people celebrities and organizations alike are sharing and helping one another through art, music learning, crafts and zoom meetups while practicing physical distance through our virtual social connections.

One of the most exciting events of recent was when legendary rapper, DJ D-Nice hit 100,000 partygoers at Home School at Club Quarantine on Instagram Live, including the likes of Drake, Michelle Obama, presidential candidates Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden, Oprah Winfrey, J Lo and Will Smith. Then, for our health, sanity and edification, basketball superstar Steph Curry came through streaming a COVID-19 Q&A with immunologist and director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Doctor Anthony Fauci.

The RLN editorial staff has compiled a roundup of virtual events to inspire and keep you busy during this social distancing reality that we are all in together.

Steph Curry sit down with Dr Fauci

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_PXxlBAEnFUXy2Z240jcrQ

Geffen Stayhouse

The Geffen Playhouse has launched a view-from-home lineup of new short performances beginning April 1. The theater company will post its digital series, titled Geffen Stayhouse, on its website and on YouTube, Facebook and Instagram every Wednesday until its doors open to the public again. The Geffen Playhouse along with many theaters have halted performances since the middle of March due to coronavirus.

Spanish Children’s Stories

Well-known children’s stories translated into Spanish and spoken by a native Spanish speaker. Great for kids… and adults too. Read along in Spanish or English.https://www.thespanishexperiment.com/stories?fbclid=IwAR3vqTvub4s6WGP9cPaAU1DNaQNxHjdlFUF30f1OEj_4aPZp0E_QV57lEu4#.XCedvqR2dF4.facebook

The animal webcam is enjoying a renaissance in our newly hermetic reality.

California has some wild offerings. The San Diego zoo points live cameras at 10 animal enclosures, including baboons, koalas, and elephants.https://zoo.sandiegozoo.org/live-cams

The Oakland Zoo has black bears. And see the snorting northern elephant seals of the Central Coast. https://www.oaklandzoo.org/webcams

The Monterey Bay Aquarium offers 10 streams, including sea otters and hypnotic jellies. https://www.montereybayaquarium.org/animals/live-cams/monterey-bay-cam/

The Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach has similar offerings. http://www.aquariumofpacific.org/search/results3#stq=webcam&stp=1

Finally, a personal favorite: Watch endangered California condors devour carcasses along the Big Sur coast.https://www.ventanaws.org/condor_cam.html

EngAGE is creating content for its virtual campus

To get you started and to reduce stress, Maria, wonderful Yoga instructor for Engage at LBSAC and Pac Arts, has created a lovely Yoga session for you to participate in online, any time.

There will also be an upcoming session for those who prefer Chair Yoga.

Just click the link below and say YES to YOGA”! Yoga session for Engage Residents

https://youtu.be/vo8ngKisIRw

Smithsonian Education Innovation

With school closures underway to curb the spread of COVID-19, teachers, students and parents around the globe venture into remote learning. Smithsonian magazine has compiled a collection of coverage dedicated to virtual tours, digitized museum collections, downloadable resources from the Smithsonian Institution and other educational opportunities on the web to support all those involved in this massive, unplanned experiment.

https://www.smithsonianmag.com/innovation/education-during-coronavirus-crisis-180974497/

Victory Garden Challenge 2020

Free online classes on gardening, growing food, and self-reliance.

Your challenge: Attend every class and get your garden planted

https://urbanfarm.lpages.co/daily-gardening-classes/?fbclid=IwAR21cf9bAbdnf_FNWcE9zx3M4WUxhP8T6Dh6fiKpshnmvLsAgE9T6tcP6QA

Long Beach Public Library

@LBCityLibrary

Even though the library is closed, it is bringing its #bilingual storytime, Cuentos y Cantos, straight to you. Enjoy songs and stories and explore books, rhymes, and play in both English and Spanish from the comfort of your home.

https://twitter.com/LBCityLibrary/status/1242846512595361792

Virtual MOCA!

With MOCA’s temporary closure, the museum is offering a virtual way to stay connected and build community through Virtual MOCA!

The museum has created new and daily series that is available on moca.org and across MOCA’s social media platforms: Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. It is a way to provide hours of meaningful, creative, and fun opportunities for all to connect during this moment of physical distance. See below for a full schedule of offerings:

https://www.moca.org/virtual-moca

Ocean school makes its most popular learning modules easily available.

Ocean School is a FREE online educational resource available in English and French. It is the result of a partnership between the National Film Board of Canada, or NFB, the Ocean Frontier Institute and Dalhousie University.

Access normally requires creating an NFB account but with so many students at home, Ocean School has made selected content accessible in bite-sized format, available in a single click.

Ocean School addresses learning outcomes for science, mathematics, social studies, and language arts.

Although Ocean School’s content is tailored for use in grades 604006 to 9, it is adaptable to both younger and older students. Ocean School features videos, interactive activities, virtual and augmented reality experiences. The content is designed to provide students with the knowledge and tools to build 21st century skills and understand our influence on the ocean and the ocean’s influence on us. It features content filmed in 5 Canadian provinces as well as Costa Rica.

Dr. Boris Worm, co-founder of Ocean School and its scientific director said this content takes you off the sofa and straight into the ocean, where you can see first-hand how people and marine species relate. It’s a true adventure and journey of discovery that has proven a big hit so far with students of all ages.

Details: www.oceanschool.ca/home