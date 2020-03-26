Los Angeles County Announces Nine New Deaths Related to 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19)

421 New Cases of Confirmed COVID-19 in Los Angeles County

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) has confirmed nine new deaths and 421 new cases of 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). Additional information regarding some of the new cases is pending further investigation. Over the last 48 hours there have been 559 new cases.

To date, Public Health has identified 1216 cases across all areas of LA County, including 21 deaths. Upon further investigation, one death and four cases reported earlier were not LA County residents. As of today, 253 positive cases (21% of positive cases) have been hospitalized.

Yesterday, Health Officer Orders were issued to ensure that individuals who test positive for COVID-19, and those who are told by a clinician they are presumed to be positive for COVID-19 are required to self-isolate for a period of 7 days and 3 days of being symptom free. Additionally, those who have been in close contact with someone who is positive or presumed positive must quarantine themselves for 14 days from their last exposure to that person. It is critically important that everyone adheres to all the social distancing measures and practice good public health hygiene, including washing hands as frequently as possible.

“We are sad to report these nine additional deaths today – it is the highest daily number we’ve released to date,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Los Angeles County Public Health Director. “Unfortunately, we have been expecting this. To the families and loved ones, we are deeply sorry for your loss. This dramatic increase in cases is due in part to increased testing capacity in LA County which is allowing us to identify more positive cases. In order to slow the spread and save lives, all of us must do our part by staying home, adhering to all social distancing measures and caring for each other.”

Public Health has issued the following guidance during this time of increased spread:

If you are mildly sick, stay home for at least seven days or until 72 hours after being fever free, whichever is longer. Call your doctor if you are concerned and/or your symptoms worsen. Individuals who are elderly, have underlying health conditions or pregnant should consider contacting their providers earlier when they are sick.

Public Health reminds LA County residents to do their part and adhere to the Order by always practicing social distancing.

Additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website.

Please see the locations were cases have occurred:

Total Cases Laboratory Confirmed Cases 1216 — Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas) 1166** — Long Beach 41 — Pasadena 9 Deaths 21 — Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas) 20*** — Long Beach 1 — Pasadena 0 Age Group (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – 0 to 17 19 – 18 to 40 462 – 41 to 65 462 – over 65 223 Hospitalization – Hospitalized (Ever) 253 CITY / COMMUNITY**** Agoura Hills* 5 Alhambra 8 Altadena* 6 Arcadia 6 Arleta 2 Athens 3 Azusa* 1 Baldwin Hills 4 Bell 2 Bell Gardens* 3 Bellflower* 8 Beverly Hills 15 Beverlywood* 10 Boyle Heights 7 Brentwood* 42 Burbank 6 Calabasas* 5 Canoga Park 3 Canyon Country* 1 Carson* 21 Castaic 2 Century City* 9 Century Palms/Cove* 3 Cerritos* 2 Chatsworth 1 Claremont* 1 Cloverdale/Cochran* 3 Compton* 5 Covina* 4 Crenshaw District* 2 Crestview* 9 Culver City* 8 Del Rey 9 Diamond Bar 2 Downey 10 Downtown* 7 Duarte* 2 Eagle Rock 3 East Hollywood 2 East Los Angeles 4 Echo Park* 7 El Segundo* 2 Encino 21 Exposition Park 2 Florence* 7 Gardena 4 Glassell Park 2 Glendale 23 Glendora* 2 Granada Hills 8 Hacienda Heights 2 Hancock Park* 10 Harbor City* 1 Harbor Gateway* 3 Harvard Heights* 2 Hawthorne* 9 Highland Park 3 Hollywood 27 Hollywood Hills 17 Hyde Park* 1 Inglewood 12 Koreatown 7 La Canada Flintridge* 6 La Mirada* 5 La Puente 1 La Verne* 2 Lake Balboa 3 Lakewood* 7 Lancaster* 16 Lawndale* 2 Leimert Park* 2 Lincoln Heights 1 Little Bangladesh 1 Lomita* 12 Los Feliz* 5 Lynwood 6 Manhattan Beach* 21 Mar Vista 8 Maywood* 1 Melrose 47 Miracle Mile* 13 Monrovia* 2 Montebello 1 Monterey Park 4 Mt. Washington* 3 North Hills 1 North Hollywood 15 Northridge 4 Norwalk 9 Pacific Palisades* 12 Pacoima 1 Palmdale 2 Palms 10 Panorama City 4 Paramount 4 Park La Brea* 8 Pico 5 Pico Rivera 2 Playa Vista* 8 Pomona* 3 Porter Ranch 2 Rancho Palos Verdes 6 Redondo Beach 20 Reseda 8 San Dimas* 1 San Fernando* 3 San Gabriel 3 San Pedro* 5 Santa Clarita 16 Santa Monica 21 Santa Monica Mountains* 4 Sherman Oaks 17 Silverlake 11 South El Monte* 4 South Gate 4 South Park 2 South Pasadena* 4 South Whittier* 4 Stevenson Ranch* 3 Studio City* 11 Sun Valley 2 Sunland* 1 Sylmar 2 Tarzana 14 Temple* 6 Torrance 14 Tujunga* 2 University Park* 6 Valinda* 1 Valley Glen* 12 Van Nuys 4 Venice 11 Vermont Knolls* 3 Vermont Vista* 5 Vernon Central 1 Walnut* 1 Watts 1 West Adams 6 West Covina 4 West Hills* 4 West Hollywood 35 West Los Angeles* 5 West Vernon* 6 West Whittier/Los Nietos* 1 Westchester 7 Westlake 1 Westwood 11 Whittier* 3 Wholesale District 6 Willowbrook* 1 Wilmington 5 Wilshire Center 2 Winnetka* 5 Woodland Hills 13 – Under Investigation 141

*These regions contain multiple communities.

**These numbers are subject to change based on further investigation; four previously reported cases were not in Public Health’s jurisdiction.

***One death previously reported was not in Public Health’s jurisdiction.

****Locations that were less <25000 have been added to the nearest city or community.

For more information regarding the regions view:

Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus:

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health

California Department of Public Health

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Spanish