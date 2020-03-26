City of Carson to Suspend Bus Services Effective March 28

CARSON – The Carson Disaster Council, activated pursuant to Carson City Council Resolution No. 20-053, which declared a local emergency due to the coronavirus, made a decision to suspend Carson’s bus services effective March 28th during the declared emergency of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

To slow down the spread of the coronavirus, the City is suspending its bus services out of concern for the public’s safety. “We understand this will severely impact those individuals who can least afford alternatives to the use of mass transit, and disproportionately impact those most vulnerable like our senior citizens; however, the concern for the public health and safety of everyone, including all the bus riders, clearly outweighs the inconvenience this may cause some,” said Carson Mayor Albert Robles. Public health experts have reported that the virus can spread exponentially in groups, and the virus can remain on surfaces for up to 72 hours.

Dial-A-Ride and Access services are still available in Carson during this temporary closure. Carson residents, 60 and over and adults with disabilities can utilize the Dial-A-Ride Program (i.e. curb-to-curb service provided by taxis and lift-equipped vehicles subsidized by the City). In addition, ACCESS Paratransit also continues to be available for all individuals with disabilities through the County of Los Angeles.