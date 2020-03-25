ProPublica Story – CORONAVIRUS Inside an Immigration Detention Facility as the Coronavirus Spreads

At an ICE detention facility in New Jersey, detainees are on a hunger strike to try to obtain soap and toilet paper in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

by Joseph Singer and Katie Campbell March 24, 2:32 p.m. EDT

ProPublica spoke to immigrant detainee Ronal Umana on his fourth day of hunger strike at the Hudson County Correctional Facility in New Jersey.

The detainees have gone on a hunger strike because they have not been given any toilet paper or soap. And Umana said there are officials who said officers have tested positive for the illness.

“All the guards who used to work here – you don’t see them,” Umana said.

See original ProPublica link here,https://www.propublica.org/video/inside-an-immigration-detention-facility-as-the-coronavirus-spreads?utm_source=pardot&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=dailynewsletter