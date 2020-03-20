Undocumented Fears Surround Census 2020

By Jessica Olvera, Editorial Intern

Any day now, homes across the country will be receiving mail from the U.S. Census Bureau — invitations to respond to its questionnaire — but officials acknowledge that many people in low-income and immigrant communities are worried that the census may be used to target undocumented people.

The 2020 U.S. Census will commence on April 1. It is tasked by the Constitution with assembling a complete and accurate count of every person in the country. The information is critically important to the mission of the government, revealing which communities need what resources and services, and where those communities are located so that officials can better prepare and respond to those needs. Census results also determine the number of seats each state will receive in the U.S. House of Representatives, including congressional and state legislative districts.

“The numbers are directly related to the government and to other decisions related to day-to-day services, such as health care, transportation and emergency services,” said Patrica Ramos, a U.S. Census Bureau media specialist.

Ramos is aware of the widely shared concern that the census will be used as a tool to root out undocumented people. She emphasized that every respondent’s privacy is protected by federal law and that the bureau cannot share any personal information or reports with other government agencies. However, it does provide reports on the numbers collected.

In July 2019, President Donald Trump issued an executive order directing all federal agencies to share information about citizenship status with the U.S. Department of Commerce, which oversees the Census Bureau. He instructed the Census Bureau to then share that information, known as Citizen Voting Age Population data, with states that wish to exclude non-citizens from the total population counts used to draw new redistricting plans.

Trump issued the order shortly after losing his bid to add a citizenship question to the 2020 Census, which had the identical purpose — to decrease political representation for immigrant populations and for the citizens who live in their communities.

Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund and Asian Americans Advancing Justice filed suit on behalf of two non-profit groups and two Latino voters in Arizona and Texas who say they would be harmed by the plan because it seeks to dilute minority voting strength while increasing white representation.

“We were opposed to the addition of a citizenship question because we were concerned