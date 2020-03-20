Takeout Cuisine in San Pedro

By Gretchen Williams, Dining and Cuisine Writer

Life as we know it can change in an instant. Strategy for daily living has changed for everyone, with the forced-march aspects of antiseptic procedures and social distancing standards making every move more difficult. Families are faced with enforced togetherness. Every normal activity like work or school or fun is curtailed. Stress is mounting and the absence of extended family and friends is tough for adults and kids.

The spectacular aroma of fresh pizza just out of the oven, boxed and swept out to your car with curbside service, seems like a dream come true. Buono’s Pizzeria moved to Little Italy and lower 6th Street at just the right time and will set up a family package of pasta or pizza with crisp salad for the hungry family at your house. The new pizza oven is the bomb and the familiar taste and tantalizing scent of Buono’s special makes things OK again.

Buono’s Pizzeria, 222 W. 6th St., San Pedro, 310-547-0655

Conrad’s Mexican Grill is offering free delivery as well as curbside pick-up. Conrad’s chicken mole is state-of-the-art and enchiladas also come with the delicious sauce, deep with flavor. Skirt steak with french fries and garlic sauce is just the thing for cool, damp weather. Conrad’s offers a fantastic choice of street tacos, from sriracha shrimp, ensenada fish, grilled chicken, barbacoa, asada — the only issue is the difficult choice. Conrad’s makes excellent salsa and is the only Latinx restaurant in San Pedro with an imaginative vegetarian and vegan menu.

Conrad’s Mexican Grille, 376 W. 6th St., San Pedro, 424-264-5452

Sebastian’s Mediterranean Cuisine has a menu of comforting favorites, including great eggplant parmesan and light and different lasagne. The best deal on the menu is the seafood soup, more commonly known in San Pedro as cioppino, packed with seafood, in a fragrant broth. Sebastian’s is offering curbside service as well as an in-house delivery team to rush family meals packages to feed six to your door.

Sebastian’s Mediterranean Cuisine, 309 W. 7th St., San Pedro, 424-342-9062

Compagnon Wine Bistro is such a cozy spot for a glass of wine and authentic French cuisine, with the warm welcome of monsieur and madame. Enjoy that same phenomenal cuisine with curbside pickup, from 12 to 7 p.m., Tuesday through Sunday. The lunch menu features delightful dishes, such as quiche Lorraine, vegetarian quiche and tomato dijon pie — speak of the old country—with goat cheese and asparagus salad and croque monsieur adding a Parisienne accent. Family meals based around coq au vin and beef bourguignon bring Les Champs Elysées into your home. Bon appetit!

Compagnon Wine Bistro, 335 W.7th St., San Pedro, 424-342-9840

Think Café on 5th Street is a San Pedro favorite, where many friends meet for breakfast (try the terrific blueberry pancakes) or lunch (grilled salmon salad is lovely, with house dressing). The evening is always a good thing at Think, especially Thursdays, for the prime rib special. Friday night is great fun, with local musicians picking up the scene. Think Café is offering takeout of its breakfast and lunch menus Monday through Sunday during abbreviated hours, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sonny’s Bistro on 25th Street and Western Avenue is closed for the duration.

Think Café, 302 W. 5th St., San Pedro, 310-519-3662

Slavko’s Poultry is legendary San Pedro, broasting chicken and those spuds for decades on Pacific Avenue. Order specialty meats and poultry for special occasions. Slavko’s is open for take-out service, offering chicken, spuds, cole slaw, sauerkraut and other homemade salads and sides. Stuffed jalapeño chilies will spice up your lunch, no problem.

Slavko’s Poultry, 1224 S. Pacific Ave., San Pedro, 310-832-5723

Taxco’s Mexican has moved north on Western Avenue, turning out the classic dishes Taxco is famous for. Baked enchiladas dripping with cheese and Tony’s family sauce recipe, home-style beans and crispy tacos spilling with lettuce, tomato and cheese, all available for takeout at Taxco. Call ahead for speedy takeout service.

Taxco 28152 S. Western Ave., San Pedro, 310-547-4554

The Corner Store in the Pedro Palisades is offering curbside service, with Miss Peggy’s special sandwiches, stellar coffee and mouth- watering cinnamon rolls — a good reason to venture to the south side of town. Opening hours 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., cash only.

The Corner Store, 1118 W. 37th St., San Pedro, 310-832-2424