2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Advisory

61 New Cases of Confirmed COVID-19 in Los Angeles County

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) has confirmed 61 new cases of 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). Over the last 48 hours there have been 101 new cases. Because there are positive cases across the entire County, the public should not think one location is safer than the other. Additional information regarding some of the new cases are pending completion of an investigation.

To date, Public ealth has identified 292 cases across all areas in LA County including two deaths, so everyone needs to practice social distancing and good public health hygiene.

Public Health is investigating these cases and will notify close contacts who are household members, intimate partners and healthcare professionals to assess and monitor them for signs and symptoms of illness. All confirmed cases are being isolated and close contacts are quarantined.

“Our State, County and Local leaders have entered the next phase in protecting the health of our population and slowing the spread of COVID-19,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Los Angeles County Public Health Director. “Non-essential businesses are ordered to close and everyone is ordered to be safe at home unless you are an essential worker. Essential services – those that ensure we have our medicine and healthcare, food to eat, water to drink, communications and electricity – may all remain open and operating. We thank all of those who are working in these essential roles for their service during these very difficult times.”

An enhanced Health Officer Order was issued on March 19 closing all nonessential business and restricting all gatherings and events; the Order continues the previous closure and the new closures through April 19, 2020. The Order can be found online: http://publichealth.lacounty. gov/Coronavirus/

Public Health has issued the following guidance during this time of increased spread:

If you are mildly sick, stay home for at least seven days or until 72 hours after being fever free, whichever is longer. Call your doctor if you are concerned and/or your symptoms worsen. Individuals who are elderly, have underlying health conditions or pregnant should consider contacting their providers earlier when they are sick.

Public Health reminds LA County residents to do their part by adhering to the Order by always practicing social distancing.

Additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website.

Please see the locations were cases have occurred:

Locations Total Cases Laboratory Confirmed Cases 292 — Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas) 278* — Long Beach 12 — Pasadena 2 CITY / COMMUNITY** Alhambra 3 Altadena 2 Arcadia 2 Baldwin Hills 1 Beverly Hills 5 Beverlywood 2 Boyle Heights 5 Brentwood 16 Burbank 1 Calabasas 1 Carson 3 Castaic 1 Century City 4 Century Palms/Cove 1 Covina 1 Crestview 1 Culver City 4 Diamond Bar 2 Downtown 1 Eagle Rock 1 East Los Angeles 1 Echo Park 1 El Segundo 1 Encino 8 Gardena 1 Glendale 4 Granada Hills 4 Hancock Park 2 Hawthorne 2 Hollywood 7 Hollywood Hills 2 Inglewood 2 Koreatown 1 La Mirada 3 Lake Balboa 1 Lakewood 1 Lancaster 3 Lawndale 1 Lomita 5 Lynwood 1 Manhattan Beach 6 Mar Vista 3 Melrose 11 Miracle Mile 1 Monterey Park 2 North Hollywood 5 Northridge 1 Pacific Palisades 6 Palms 1 Park La Brea 4 Playa Vista 1 Redondo Beach 1 Reseda 2 San Dimas 1 San Fernando 1 San Pedro 1 Santa Clarita 4 Santa Monica 4 Santa Monica Mountains 2 Sherman Oaks 6 South El Monte 1 South Pasadena 2 South Whittier 1 Stevenson Ranch 1 Studio City 3 Sylmar 1 Tarzana 6 Torrance 2 Tujunga 1 University Park 1 Valley Glen 3 Van Nuys 1 Venice 4 Vermont Knolls 1 Walnut 2 West Adams 1 West Hills 3 West Hollywood 15 West Los Angeles 3 West Vernon 1 Westchester 3 Westwood 5 Whittier 2 Winnetka 1 Woodland Hills 4 – Under Investigation 39 *These numbers are subject to change based on further investigation.

**Locations that were less <25000 have been added to the nearest city or community.

Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus:

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health: http://publichealth.lacounty. gov/media/Coronavirus/

gov/media/Coronavirus/ California Department of Public Health: https://www.cdph.ca.gov/ Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/ Immunization/nCOV2019.aspx

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: https://www.cdc.gov/ coronavirus/2019-ncov/index. html

Spanish https://www.cdc.gov/ coronavirus/2019-ncov/index- sp.html