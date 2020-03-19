City of Carson to Close All Public Facilities in Effort to Slow The Spread of COVID-19 

On March 17, Carson elected officials voted to unanimously approve an unprecedented shift in the City’s operations to address the COVID-19 health crisis.

Beginning March 18, city facilities, including Carson City Hall, the Carson Community Center, and all city parks will be closed to the public. The city’s leadership team will remain in City Hall, but much of the city’s staff will be working from home to practice responsible social distancing. The following operational changes will be effective March 18 thru the end of April, or until further notice.

Mayor Robles said to assist residents and businesses financially during this difficult time, the city will be suspending penalties and interest for late payments of parking citations and business license fees and will consider stiffening penalties for price gauging and evictions during this emergency. The City will be returning city park fees or other city fees for canceled activities and events at city facilities.

Operational changes are as follows:

City Hall & Corporate Yard Building

-City Hall and the Corporate Yard Building will be closed to the public through the end of April, or until further notice.

-Essential City services will continue, but in-person services at City Hall will be suspended through the end of April, or until further notice.

-City Hall will transition to online services.

-The city will accommodate the lack of in-person services by heavily staffing phone lines.

Community Center and Parks

-All park buildings, including gymnasiums will be closed to the public through the end of April, or until further notice:

City Services

-All services requiring in-person visits or public service counter assistance (including licensing and building permits) suspended or made available via phone, online or through email.

-Building inspection services will continue.

-The Carson Sheriff’s Department will remain open, although the city encourages everyone to call 310-830-1123 for non-emergency police assistance for general information and questions regarding filing police reports.

-Jail visitation will be curtailed with the exception of clergy and lawyers.

-All Public Works services will remain in place

-Refuse collection and street sweeping will continue per the usual schedule.

Financial Support for Residents and Businesses

-To aid residents and businesses financially during the difficult time, the City will delay city fines that are incurred beginning March 18 and at least through the end of April.

City Meetings

-Carson City Council meeting will take place via teleconference and live stream online.

-The City Council meetings of March 17 and April 7, will be conducted by teleconference. Electronic comments are encouraged.

-All Commission, Board and Committee meetings are suspended with the exception of the City Council, Planning Commission, Carson Reclamation Authority meetings which will be conducted by teleconference or virtually at least through April, or until further notice.

-Written comments may also be submitted by email to cityclerk@carson.ca.us.

For additional assistance, please call 310-830-7600. This notice will be updated as new information becomes available.

Visit www.carson.ca.us for up-to-date facts on COVID-19 and to avoid misinformation.