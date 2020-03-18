Governor Newsom Issues Executive Order to Protect Ongoing Safety Net Services

SACRAMENTO – Taking action to ensure that California’s most vulnerable residents can continue to receive health care, food assistance and in-home supportive services in a timely manner during the COVID-19 outbreak, Governor Gavin Newsom issued an executive order today to extend the eligibility period for important safety net services.

The order waives eligibility redeterminations for 90 days for Californians who participate in:

– Medi-Cal health coverage

– CalFresh food assistance

– CalWORKS

– Cash Assistance for Immigrants; and

– In-Home Supportive Services

The change will allow current recipients of these safety net programs to continue receiving them without interruption.

The Governor’s full executive order can be found here; https://tinyurl.com/safetynetexecutiveorder.