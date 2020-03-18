California Launches New Comprehensive, Consumer-Friendly Website and Public Service Announcements to Boost COVID-19 Awareness

SACRAMENTO – California Governor Gavin Newsom, March 18, announced the launch of a new Novel Coronavirus or COVID-19 public awareness campaign intended to provide useful information to Californians and inform them of actions they can take to further prevent the spread of the virus. The campaign is anchored by a new, consumer-friendly website, www.covid19.ca.gov, that highlights critical steps people can take to stay healthy and resources available to Californians impacted by the outbreak, including paid sick leave and unemployment assistance.

The campaign also includes public service announcements from Dr. Sonia Angell, California Department of Public Health Director and State Health Officer, and California Surgeon General Dr. Nadine Burke Harris. These announcements will be distributed on various state websites, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

The one-stop website reminds Californians that their actions can save lives. The website’s toolkit includes volunteer opportunities and public service announcements, social media messages, and additional videos that can be shared to help get the word out. The website also serves as the central location for up-to-date and simple guidance.

PSA for high risk Californians; https://tinyurl.com/NadineBurkeHarrishighriskPSA

PSA for general health; https://tinyurl.com/NadineBurkeHarrisgeneralhealth

PSA regarding economic resources; https://tinyurl.com/DrAngelleconomicPSA

Details: www.covid19.ca.gov