March 11

A message from CSULB President Jane Close Conoley about alternative instruction procedures that apply to California State University, Long Beach.

California State University, Long Beach has been engaged in ongoing planning since the emergence of novel coronavirus, or COVID-19. While there are no cases of COVID-19 related to our campus, as a preventative measure and with trusted medical advice, the university is temporarily suspending the in-person, on-campus convening of classes.

The action is a proactive step being taken because of the students health and safety and supports the concept of “social distancing.” Research shows that reducing the concentration of people in an area can lower the infection risk for everyone involved. As the number of cases grow in Los Angeles County, this step may save lives and it is on the advice of the schools’ medical professionals that they take this step.

Face-to-face classes will be canceled from March 12 through March 17, although the campus will remain open. Alternative instruction will begin on March 18. Online classes will continue as scheduled.

Some courses will continue to meet in person if alternative instruction is not appropriate, such as some laboratory, performing-arts, and physical-education courses. Accommodations associated with social distancing will be implemented in these courses.

Students should look for communications from instructors about plans for individual courses. And are advised to reach out to instructors with questions.

CSULB is anticipating the conclusion of alternative delivery of instruction and resumption of regular operations, April 20 barring any change in safety assessments.

The campus is not closing. Campus offices and buildings will remain open and many operations will continue normally, including student housing and related dining facilities. Beach Athletics teams will continue to compete. Students who need computers or WiFi will find appropriate resources on campus in the library and Horn Tech Center. Staff has been told to continue to report to work on site.

CSULB will continue to make updates through email and its COVID-19 informational website. where up-to-date health information can be found, along with additional information about “social distancing.”