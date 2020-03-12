A Note to our Readers; Event Cancellations over COVID-19 Virus

Dear Readers,

Random Lengths News has been monitoring notifications sent by Arts organizations that have listings posted in our calendar for cancelled events due to the effort to contain the COVID-19 virus.

Below is a list of cancelled events:

The Grand Annex will cancel events that take place from March 14 to March 31.

Alvas Showroom as of March 16, has postponed the next two weekends events. Starting from March 19 through the end of the month, all events will be postponed until further notice.

The Long Beach Playhouse will be canceling public events until the end of March.

All performances at the Carpenter Performing Arts Center through May 1 are postponed until further notice.

LA Harbor College Fine Arts Gallery is postponing the opening artists reception for Evenso until further notice.

The Los Angeles Department of Cultural Affairs announced, March 12, they will close all facilities/venues for public events in connection with concerns about the COVID-19 virus, effective immediately.

UCLA’s Center for the Art of Performance has postponed the Ladysmith Black Mambazo concert. Further updates on rescheduling are actively being worked out.

The El Camino Center for the Arts has suspended the entirety of its performance season through April 30. The Center for the Arts will work to reschedule performances, when possible.

March 12

Los Angeles Harbor International Film Festival

Cancelled Date: March 12-15

Details: www.laharborfilmfest.com

Venue: Warner Grand Theatre, 478 W. 6th St., San Pedro

March 14

STEM Funshop

Cancelled Date: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 14

Details: www.lawaterfront.org/events/calendar

Venue: Boys and Girls Clubs of the LA, 100 W 5th St., San Pedro

Sarah Lee Guthrie

Time: 7 p.m. March 14

Details: www.grandvision.org

Venue: Grand Annex, 434 W. 6th St., San Pedro

March 14

An Evening with Anne Lamott

Time: 8 p.m. March 14

Details: https://tinyurl.com/EveningwithAnnLamott

Venue: Carpenter Center, 6200 E. Atherton St., Long Beach

March 14

Evenso, The Common & The Curious

Time: 4 to 7 p.m. March 14

Details: 310-600-4873

Venue: Los Angeles Harbor College Fine Arts Gallery, 1111 Figueroa Place, Wilmington

March 12

Los Angeles Harbor International Film Festival

Cancelled dates: March 12 through 15

Details: www.laharborfilmfest.com

Venue: Warner Grand Theatre, 478 W. 6th St., San Pedro

March 14

Suffragette: Photography of the Women’s March LA

Cancelled date: 12 to 4 p.m. March 14

Details: www.pvartcenter.org

Venue: Palos Verdes Art Center, 5504 Crestridge Rd., Rancho Palos Verdes

March 19

Ladysmith Black Mambazo

Canceled: 8 p.m. March 19

Details: 310-825-2101

Venue: UCLA’s Royce Hall, 10745 Dickson Court, Los Angeles

Best practices for protecting yourselves from COVID 19:

Stay home when you are sick.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Limit close contact, like kissing and sharing cups or utensils, with people who are sick.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash. If you do not have a tissue, use your sleeve (not your hands).

Face masks are most effective when used appropriately by health care workers and people who are sick.

Get a flu immunization shot to prevent influenza if you have not done so this season.

Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about COVID-19 (novel coronavirus): Los Angeles County Department of Public Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)