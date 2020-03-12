A Note to our Readers; Event Cancellations over COVID-19 Virus
- 03/12/2020
- Reporters Desk
Dear Readers,
Random Lengths News has been monitoring notifications sent by Arts organizations that have listings posted in our calendar for cancelled events due to the effort to contain the COVID-19 virus.
Below is a list of cancelled events:
The Grand Annex will cancel events that take place from March 14 to March 31.
Alvas Showroom as of March 16, has postponed the next two weekends events. Starting from March 19 through the end of the month, all events will be postponed until further notice.
The Long Beach Playhouse will be canceling public events until the end of March.
All performances at the Carpenter Performing Arts Center through May 1 are postponed until further notice.
LA Harbor College Fine Arts Gallery is postponing the opening artists reception for Evenso until further notice.
The Los Angeles Department of Cultural Affairs announced, March 12, they will close all facilities/venues for public events in connection with concerns about the COVID-19 virus, effective immediately.
UCLA’s Center for the Art of Performance has postponed the Ladysmith Black Mambazo concert. Further updates on rescheduling are actively being worked out.
The El Camino Center for the Arts has suspended the entirety of its performance season through April 30. The Center for the Arts will work to reschedule performances, when possible.
Los Angeles Harbor International Film Festival
Cancelled Date: March 12-15
Details: www.laharborfilmfest.com
Venue: Warner Grand Theatre, 478 W. 6th St., San Pedro
STEM Funshop
Cancelled Date: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 14
Details: www.lawaterfront.org/events/calendar
Venue: Boys and Girls Clubs of the LA, 100 W 5th St., San Pedro
Sarah Lee Guthrie
Time: 7 p.m. March 14
Details: www.grandvision.org
Venue: Grand Annex, 434 W. 6th St., San Pedro
An Evening with Anne Lamott
Time: 8 p.m. March 14
Details: https://tinyurl.com/EveningwithAnnLamott
Venue: Carpenter Center, 6200 E. Atherton St., Long Beach
Evenso, The Common & The Curious
Time: 4 to 7 p.m. March 14
Details: 310-600-4873
Venue: Los Angeles Harbor College Fine Arts Gallery, 1111 Figueroa Place, Wilmington
Suffragette: Photography of the Women’s March LA
Cancelled date: 12 to 4 p.m. March 14
Details: www.pvartcenter.org
Venue: Palos Verdes Art Center, 5504 Crestridge Rd., Rancho Palos Verdes
Ladysmith Black Mambazo
Canceled: 8 p.m. March 19
Details: 310-825-2101
Venue: UCLA’s Royce Hall, 10745 Dickson Court, Los Angeles
Best practices for protecting yourselves from COVID 19:
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
- Limit close contact, like kissing and sharing cups or utensils, with people who are sick.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash. If you do not have a tissue, use your sleeve (not your hands).
- Face masks are most effective when used appropriately by health care workers and people who are sick.
- Get a flu immunization shot to prevent influenza if you have not done so this season.
Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about COVID-19 (novel coronavirus): Los Angeles County Department of Public Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)