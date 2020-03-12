A Note to our Readers; Event Cancellations over COVID-19 Virus

Dear Readers,

Random Lengths News has been monitoring notifications sent by Arts organizations that have listings posted in our calendar for cancelled events due to the effort to contain the COVID-19 virus.

Below is a list of cancelled events that have been posted in our calendar thus far. We will add to this list as we are notified of other events.

March 12

LAHIFF

Los Angeles Harbor International Film Festival showcases film and video that reflects the harbor and all that it embraces – shipping and commerce, fishing, sailing, water sports, sea life and the area’s rich ethnic and cultural influences.

Time: March 12-15

Cost: $10

Details: www.laharborfilmfest.com; brownpapertickets.com

Venue: Warner Grand Theatre, 478 W. 6th St., San Pedro

The March 14 reception for Suffragette has been postponed, date to be announced. The exhibition will be available for viewing in the Norris Gallery at PVAC from March 13 to May 23.

Suffragette: Photography of the Women’s March LA by Monica Orozco

Women have been part of almost every resistance movement around the world at least since the start of the 20th Century. 100 years later, women are still marching for their rights. The exhibit runs from March 14 to May 23.

Time: 12 to 4 p.m. March 14, Opening Reception

Cost: Free

Details: www.pvartcenter.org

Venue: Palos Verdes Art Center, 5504 Crestridge Rd., Rancho Palos Verdes

In addition, the fundraising events Palos Verdes Homes Tour and Opening Night Party with Collected Treasures have also been postponed to dates to be determined. For questions, please contact The Circle at palosverdeshomestour@gmail.com.

UCLA’s Center for the Art of Performance has postponed the Ladysmith Black Mambazo concert, March 19. Further updates on rescheduling are actively being worked out.

Ladysmith Black Mambazo

South Africa’s five-time Grammy-Award winners Ladysmith Black Mambazo have warmed the hearts of audiences worldwide with their uplifting vocal harmonies, signature dance moves and charming onstage banter.

Time: 8 p.m. March 19

Cost: $39 and up

Details: 310-825-2101

Venue: UCLA’s Royce Hall, 10745 Dickson Court, Los Angeles

While dealing with all of the information about COVID19, here are some of the best practices for protecting yourselves.

– Stay home when you are sick.

– Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

– Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

– Limit close contact, like kissing and sharing cups or utensils, with people who are sick.

– Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

– Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash. If you do not have a tissue, use your sleeve (not your hands).

– Face masks are most effective when used appropriately by health care workers and people who are sick.

– Get a flu immunization shot to prevent influenza if you have not done so this season.

Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about COVID-19 (novel coronavirus): Los Angeles County Department of Public Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)