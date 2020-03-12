A Message from Mayor Garcia

Long Beach is canceling all large events and gatherings of more than 250 people through April. This will affect events like the Grand Prix of Long Beach and Beach Streets. The city is releasing guidelines to follow for all organizations and citywide facilities.

In a proactive effort to minimize COVID-19 exposure, the City of Long Beach will expand on the guidance issued by Governor Gavin Newsom with regard to the management and subsequent cancellation and/or postponement of events with an estimated attendance of 250 or more people. Long Beach Health Officer, Dr. Anissa Davis, March 12, signed a declaration that prohibits all large-scale events in the city. This declaration is effective immediately and will remain in effect through April 30, unless further action is taken by the Health Officer to lessen or expand the order.

This order applies to all social, spiritual, recreational and business activities including, but not limited to: community, civic, public, leisure, faith-based and sporting events; parades; concerts; festivals; conventions; fundraisers and similar activities.

Canceled/postponed events will be listed at www.longbeach.gov/covid19 as they are reported to the City.