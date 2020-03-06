SPHS Alumnus, Miguel, Speaks About Mental Health

By Angelica Mozol, Editorial Intern

On Feb. 21, at San Pedro High School, award-winning artist, Miguel, spoke first hand about the stigma surrounding mental health..

Miguel, a SPHS alumnus, spoke about his struggle with depression, noting that his first time dealing with it was in 2009, when he got caught in a legal battle. He emphasized two key things that helped him throughout his battle with depression: purpose and routine.

“Sometimes all the weight of the world comes and you get distracted and you forget exactly where you’re trying to go,” Miguel advised. “You can always re-align and don’t have to sleep on yourself.”

He spoke about his time at the high school and how he never lost sight of his dream while he was there. While others were focused on their dream colleges, he explained how he was set on becoming a musician and making his break in the music world.

Conversations about mental health awareness along with videos were shown throughout the presentation that talked about what mental illness is and how younger adults can be there for each other despite their mental illnesses and disorders.

Shocking statistics and facts were presented to emphasize the importance of mental health awareness. Those statistics included how suicide is the second leading cause of death for youth between the ages of 15 to 24, with only 30 percent having sought treatment or help.

Tangible Movement founder Torri Shack, who helped organize the event, stated that about 30 percent of young adults battling mental health turn to substance abuse and 50 percent begin at age 15. Tangible Movement is a non-profit organization that helps educate, bring awareness and provide support to young adults struggling with mental illness.

The presentation ended with a Q-and-A with Miguel as he answered questions about how his family reacted to the news about his depression. They gave advice on what they could do to help one another and provided information on how to reduce the stigma that surrounds the conversation of mental health.