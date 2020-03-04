Mayor Garcetti Declares Local Emergency 

On March 4, Mayor Eric Garcetti declared a local emergency to strengthen preparation against COVID-19, a move to help the city respond more quickly and effectively to cases of the illness.

Mindful about not to stoke fears, the Los Angeles mayor said the announcement was about preparation rather than panic.

“This declaration is about making sure we are positioned to respond to any changes in the situation, and are doing everything we can to protect our communities,” Mayor Garcetti said.

In signing the local declaration, Mayor Garcetti formalized coordination with public health agencies, smoothed the way for quicker acquisition of supplies, and eased access to state and federal funds should they become necessary in the response to COVID-19.

All City departments have been ordered to update Continuity of Operations plans that ensure delivery of vital services in the case of an emergency.

What is known:

— There are only a few known COVID-19 cases in the region.

— COVID-19 symptoms include fever, cough, and shortness of breath — and may appear in as few as 2 days or as long as 14 days after exposure.

— Person-to-person spread mainly occurs via respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes (similar to how influenza and other respiratory pathogens spread). In rare cases, it may be possible that COVID-19 can be transmitted by touching an infected surface or object.

— People are thought to be most contagious when they are most ill. Some spread might be possible before people show symptoms.

— Currently, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (DPH) are not recommending personal face masks be used by individuals who do not have prolonged exposure to individuals who have been identified as at risk.

— As of today, there are no reports of any vessel crew members displaying symptoms of the coronavirus at the Port of Los Angeles.

What the City of Los Angeles is doing:

— The Port of Los Angeles and San Pedro Bay Complex are on heightened alert

— The Coast Guard is assessing all inbound vessels to determine whether the vessel has visited a country impacted by the Novel Coronavirus within the last five ports of call. Vessel operators are required to report ill crewmembers and passengers within 15 days of arrival to any U.S. port.

— Los Angeles World Airports (LAWA) is following the guidance provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and Los Angeles County Department of Public Health — including screening of travelers with possible exposure and ensuring that LAX is following best practices to keep travelers and employees safe:

— Installing more than 250 additional hand sanitizer stations throughout the terminals

— Using virus and bacteria-killing disinfectants, cleaning terminal public areas and restrooms at least once per hour, and increasing deep cleaning throughout the airport — focusing on “high touch” areas like handrails, escalators, elevator buttons and restroom doors.

— Adding signage to high traffic areas, including areas with passengers, with information on COVID-19 symptoms and how to reduce the spread of illness.

— Putting procedures in place in the event a passenger approaches an employee and states they may have COVID-19.

What you can do:

Use healthy hygiene practices– If you are sick, stay home. Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands. Cover your cough or sneeze. Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

If you have recently traveled in an area with coronavirus infections and are showing symptoms, monitor your health and seek medical attention.

Plan ahead– As Angelenos living in earthquake country, we know the importance of personal preparedness on any given day. Have extra food, water, medical supplies, and emergency kits. Talk to your family, friends, and neighbors to develop emergency plans.

Stay informed– Stick with official sources for accurate and up-to-date information, including www.cdc.gov and publichealth.lacounty.gov. You can sign up for our City’s Mass notification system at NotifyLA.org.