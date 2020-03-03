Port of Los Angeles Offers Historic Warehouse No. 1 on the Waterfront for Commercial Development

Photo courtesy of Port of Los Angeles

SAN PEDRO — The Port of Los Angeles announced, March 3, it is seeking a public-private partnership to reimagine and redevelop the historic Municipal Warehouse No. 1 as a commercial and visitor-serving facility.

The Port’s Waterfront Commercial Development Group has issued a prospectus on the redevelopment and adaptive reuse opportunity, with release of a formal Request for Information (RFI) and Request for Proposals (RFP) expected later this year.

Often the first buildings seen by vessels entering the harbor, the six-story, 460,000 sq. ft. Warehouse No. 1 is located at Berth 60 in the Outer Harbor at the southern end of the Port’s Main Channel. The property features panoramic views from the roof—from Catalina Island to south Orange County, from the San Gabriel and San Bernardino mountains, to the Vincent Thomas Bridge and Palos Verdes Peninsula. Potential uses may be office, creative office, hospitality, dining, entertainment, food and other marine-related or visitor-serving adaptive commercial uses.

Built in 1917, Warehouse No. 1 served as the Port’s only bonded warehouse, a function critical to L.A.’s trade connection with Europe following the opening of the Panama Canal in 1914. As a symbol of the Port’s growth into America’s largest trade gateway and link to the Pacific Rim economy, Warehouse No.1 is a California State Historic Landmark and listed in the National Register of Historic Places. Portions of the warehouse are still in use, and it is also a popular production location for movies and TV shows.

Details: Preliminary prospectus: https://tinyurl.com/prelimprospectus

310-732-3836; mgalvin@portla.org.