St. Mary’s Medical Center Awarded Stroke Center Certification

LONG BEACH ― On Feb. 25, the St. Mary’s Medical Center was awarded The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval for Advanced Thrombectomy Capable Stroke Center Certification.

Thrombectomy is the procedure of removing a blood clot from a blood vessel.

TJC experts evaluated the hospital’s compliance with national disease-specific care standards and the specific requirements for Advanced-Thrombectomy.

The TJC’s Disease-Specific Care Certification was established in 2002 and is awarded for a two-year period.

The certification evaluates clinical programs across in three core areas, compliance with consensus-based national standards; effective use of evidence-based clinical practice guidelines to manage and optimize care and an organized approach to performance measurement and improvement activities.