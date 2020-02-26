San Pedro Fatal Shooting

By Chris Villanueva

A man was shot and killed early Wednesday morning in San Pedro.

The shooting occurred around 1:30 am on the corner of Sepulveda street and Cabrillo Ave. where police officers found the unidentified victim with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim is reportedly a 25 to 30 year old male who was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

LAPD currently has no suspect info and do not know if this was gang related at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.