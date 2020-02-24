SoCal Does Cash for Clunkers

By Nick Vu, Editorial Intern

If you live in Los Angeles, you can retire your old beater car for $9,500 towards a more fuel-efficient vehicle. Many have already done so through the Replace Your Ride, a program funded and operated by South Coast Air Quality Management District.

The Replace Your Ride Program offers a financial incentive to Californians living in metropolitan areas to retire their old vehicles and buy newer, lower-emitting vehicles.

“I have an older car that I’ve been thinking about upgrading,” said Rick Jiminez, a musician from San Pedro. “It sucks that they’re not advertising the program as they should.”

He’s hadn’t heard of Replace Your Ride until now.

SCAQMD has hosted events in the past for the program but none in the past two years. Despite the lack of exposure, interest in the program has remained high since its start in 2015. On average, eligible applicants wait four months to receive their vehicle. More than 5,500 California residents have replaced their old vehicles with the assistance of Replace Your Ride and Clean Cars 4 All, a similar program in San Joaquin Valley.

So far, the state has handed out $41 million in vouchers to residents in Los Angeles and other major urban cities.

“For the 2018-19 fiscal year, South Coast AQMD received a total of $13.4 million in grants from the California Air Resources Board for the Replace Your Ride Program,” said SCAQMD representative Bradley Wittaker. “South Coast AQMD expects to receive an additional $13 million by the end of 2020.”

The Replace Your Ride program serves Los Angeles County and its neighboring counties. There are similar programs in operation throughout California under different names.

The objective is to reduce air pollution in urban areas, where air quality is persistently poor, and it is a part of an overarching strategy to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to 40% below 1990 levels by 2030 as outlined in the California Global Warming Solutions Act of 2006, or Senate Bill 32.

“The principle behind the program makes a lot of sense,” said Troy Hardy, sales director at Toyota of Norwalk. “These are people who would normally purchase a used car, but with the government providing additional incentive they can get into a more fuel-efficient vehicle so their month-to-month cost is going to be lower and it will help the environment in the long run.”

As of September 2019, Replace Your Ride has scrapped 4,669 vehicles in Greater Los Angeles and a total of 6,868 throughout California. The average model year of the scrapped vehicles is 1999.

To be eligible, the trade-in car must be model year 2007 or older, and participants must be a resident of Greater Los Angeles, which includes San Pedro and Long Beach. How much is awarded will depend on family income and the type of vehicle purchased.

For example, a low-income household of four making less than $57,938 can receive $5,000 towards a fuel-efficient gas engine vehicle, or the full $9,500 towards a zero emissions producing electric vehicle, such as a Toyota Prius Prime or any Tesla Vehicle. Moderate and high-income families can participate too, but the awarded voucher is less at $7,500 and $5,500, respectively.

Toyota of Norwalk sells about 15 cars per month in participation with the program and appreciates the extra business. However, many other car dealerships are unwilling to accept Replace Your Ride customers because of the lengthy processing time of the program. After picking out a vehicle, it takes an additional 4 to 6 weeks for the dealership to receive the money and for the customer to receive their vehicle. Hardy said there is a Honda dealership that is currently sitting on a million dollars in stock, waiting for SCAQMD to release the funds.

For Jiminez, the wait is not a concern.

“I’m going to do my little research on it,” he said. “I have a couple friends that have switched over to electric vehicles, Teslas. It’s a lot cheaper to maintain than a regular car and it helps out the environment. Thumbs up for that.”

To find a participating car dealership, check eligibility, or learn how to apply for the Replace Your Ride program, visit replaceyourride.com.