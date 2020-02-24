Long Beach Man With Shotgun Dead After Shootout

LONG BEACH — On Feb. 20, A 22-year-old man armed with a shotgun was killed after a shootout with the Long Beach Police. An investigation is underway to determine if the man died from a fatal wound by an officer’s bullet or from injuries he sustained from being hit with a police vehicle.

Police responded to a call at 9:20 p.m. that the suspect had opened fire in front of a restaurant in the Atlantic Avenue and Market Street area.

The first officer who arrived at the scene encountered and fired at the armed man. A second officer in a police vehicle intentionally rammed the suspect after the suspect fired at the vehicle twice.

There is no known motive for the shooting and the names of the shooter and the victims were not disclosed.

The shooting marked the second officer-involved shooting this year in Long Beach, days after a similar incident occurred in a Central Long Beach neighborhood.

Anyone who witnessed the shootings is asked to call LBPD Homicide Detectives Michael Hubbard or Leticia Gamboa at 562-570-7244. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.