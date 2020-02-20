Chef Sison Brings Experimental Classics to Monday Night Market

By Katrina Guevara, Contributing Writer

Former 555 East American Steakhouse executive chef Chris Sisson has opened a test kitchen at Monday Night Market to serve what he knows best: steak and mashed potatoes. Sison offers a menu with familiar American dishes, but he ensures it is made with quality and an experimental kick whether it is Birria style or lobster scampi mac and cheese Cajun fries. He says he hopes the people have a grasp on the classic dishes first. In one week, he lists a New York steak and rib eye with a choice of red wine or spicy cilantro aioli on the blackboard at his booth.

Sison is used to serving “the king of the beef,” so his steaks at his public and community catering company are also corn fed and USDA quality. His simple done right philosophy lives on.

Chef Chris’ Mobile Kitchen booth is one of more than 20 food, craft and lifestyle vendors, which flickers under the streetlights around Third and Fourth streets at Monday Night Market in downtown Long Beach. Other vendors sell potted plants, kettlecorn, soy candles and more.

“We want to be able to serve those residents and guests who can’t join us during the day on Friday with an evening opportunity for their weekly grocery shopping that also includes entertainment and dining options,” Tony Shooshani, managing director and owner of The Streets, said in a press release. “As the downtown area continues to grow, The Streets is set to be the gathering place or village square where locals and visitors can go and interact while shopping, eating and playing.”

The Monday Night Market is at 300 The Promenade N, Long Beach, CA 90802 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. every week.