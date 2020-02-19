Long Beach Opera Announced Interim Artistic Advisor

LONG BEACH – Long Beach Opera announced its interim artistic advisors, Yuval Sharon who worked with opera leadership to plan the 2021 season. He will also act as director for one of the season’s productions.

Long Beach Opera is set to announce it’s 2021 season this upcoming April and will continue to work as the artistic director for his company, The Industry.

The search for a new artistic and general director to take the place of Andreas Mitisek commenced, as they announced their departure set for the end of 2020. During the process, Sharon worked with board leadership and supplied artistic curation for the bridge season.

Sharon is seeking to bring opera into different and unconventional spaces such as warehouses, parking lots and escalator corridors.

Sharon completed a residency at the Los Angeles Philharmonic with recent productions including War of the Worlds and staging of several works from Mahler’s. He was honored with a 2017 MacArthur Fellowship.

The current season began on Jan. 12, 2020.