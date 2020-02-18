A Bridge Home Groundbreakings

On behalf of Councilman Joe Buscaino and Mayor Eric Garcetti, you are invited to join back-to-back groundbreakings in San Pedro and Wilmington for the Bridge Home projects. This will be the second and third project in Council District 15, creating a total of 300 new temporary beds for individuals experiencing homelessness within the respective communities.

A Bridge Home has an on-site provider that will ensure individuals have access to mental health services, substance abuse counseling, a medical health care provider, job readiness training, and social integration opportunities. Each site has a designated on-site private security, and the community surrounding the facility will receive enhanced LA Sanitation clean ups five days a week and a two-person LAPD unit 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Groundbreaking #1

San Pedro | A Bridge Home

Time 2 to 2:30 p.m. Feb. 19

Details: Gaby Medina, 310-732-4515; rsvp.cd15@lacity.org

Venue: 515 N Beacon St., San Pedro

Groundbreaking #2

Wilmington | A Bridge Home

Time: 3:15 to 3:45 p.m.

Details: Gaby Medina, 310-732-4515; rsvp.cd15@lacity.org

Venue: 828 Eubank Ave., Wilmington

Parking: Spaces will be available on the northern part of the Caltrans lot, in addition to street parking.

Travel Time: 20-30 minutes

Carpooling vans will be available from the San Pedro site to the Wilmington site, and back to the Caltrans lot. Please advise if you will need transportation when you RSVP.