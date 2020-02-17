Make your Voice Heard

  • 02/17/2020
  • Melina Paris

Make your voice heard and tell your story at the upcoming Harbor Commission meetings where the Clean Truck Fund Rate will be decided.

In 2006, the ports created and approved their Clean Air Action Plan or CAAP to reduce port-related air pollution and related health risks. A critical component of the CAAP is the implementation of a Clean Truck Fund or CTF Rate. This rate will be imposed on large retailers and the money raised will be used to help truckers afford cleaner and ultimately zero-emission trucks by 2035.

The ports are proposing a rate of $10 per container moved in or out of the port. A counter rate of $50 per container has been proposed by BREATHE California of Los Angeles County, a nonprofit, non-partisan organization to raise enough funds to help provide subsidies for all the trucks that need to be replaced.

Port of Los Angeles Harbor Commission meeting

Time: 9 a.m. Feb. 20

Venue: Port of Los Angeles, 425 S. Palos Verdes St., San Pedro

 

Port of Long Beach Harbor Commission meeting

Time:  1:30 p.m. Feb. 24 

Venue: Long Beach City Hall, 411 W. Ocean Blvd., Long Beach

Details: 323-935-8050

Melina Paris is a Southern California-based writer, who blends her passion for writing and connecting people to their local community into pieces centered music, cultural events, the arts, and most recently, the intersection of art and social justice.



