Dave Arian

Dave Arian Honored With Street Rename

  • 02/12/2020
  • RL Intern

 

SAN PEDRO — On Feb.8, The Port of Los Angeles and Harbor residents honored Los Angeles Harbor Commission vice president and labor leader Dave Arian, with a portion of Miner Street south of 22nd Street in San Pedro to be renamed “Dave Arian Way.”

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said the street will serve as a reminder of the power of service and strong workforce that makes for a strong city. 

Arian, who died of thyroid cancer last January, joined the Harbor commission in 2010 and contributed to the Port of Los Angeles breaking of the all-time cargo volume records while reducing air emissions. 

Los Angeles Harbor Commission President Jaime Lee said that the street renaming will serve a tribute reminder for the 40 years of service that Arian did for the Harbor community and as a member of the International Longshoreman & Warehouse Union Local 13.

Arian was also the founder of the Harry Bridges Institute in San Pedro.

In a private ceremony earlier in the day, a bench at Berth 46 that overlooks the Port’s Outer Harbor was also dedicated to him.

