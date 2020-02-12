LA County Public Health Addresses Coronavirus

The Los Angeles Department of Public Health is urging residents and visitors to get the facts about the coronavirus.

Only one case of the coronavirus has been found in Los Angeles County and 12 cases throughout the United States. One case of the coronavirus was found in Orange County. The patient has since recovered and was released from the hospital.

Guidance regarding new directives, which restrict those who have traveled to mainland China, has been sent to school districts and colleges.

Health officials urge the public not to panic. There are currently no known cases of community transmission within the county or anywhere else in the United States.

Details: visit http://publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/Coronavirus/