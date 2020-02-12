Barragán Calls for FBI Investigation About Coronavirus Misinformation

CARSON — On Feb. 3, Rep. Nanette Diaz Barragán called for a full FBI investigation into those who sent a public fraudulent notice about the coronavirus centered in Carson.

Barragán said that the misinformation that was spread was irresponsible and calls for a full-scale investigation to prosecute all those held responsible for the creation of the false letter.

Barragáns request of the FBI was announced at a news conference in Carson to inform residents about the current state of the coronavirus in the area and the importance of having the news come from health officials and experts.

Barragán asked the FBI to work closely with local and state officials to prevent any further attempts of spreading false information regarding a public health emergency.