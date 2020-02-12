Barragan

Barragán Calls for FBI Investigation About Coronavirus Misinformation

  • 02/12/2020
  • RL Intern

CARSON — On Feb. 3, Rep. Nanette Diaz Barragán called for a full FBI investigation into those who sent a public fraudulent notice about the coronavirus centered in Carson. 

Barragán said that the misinformation that was spread was irresponsible and calls for a full-scale investigation to prosecute all those held responsible for the creation of the false letter. 

Barragáns request of the FBI was announced at a news conference in Carson to inform residents about the current state of the coronavirus in the area and the importance of having the news come from health officials and experts. 

Barragán asked the FBI to work closely with local and state officials to prevent any further attempts of spreading false information regarding a public health emergency. 

Share this article:
Facebook
Twitter
RL Intern



More in RLn

LB Tenants Go on Rent Strike After Eviction

The Beauty of Men Captures the Soft Side of Masculinity

Truckers, Teamsters Cheer as Supreme Court Seals Misclassification Court Battle

Was Wright’s Pardon Wrong?

Automation as Threat to Community

Teachers, Parents Fight to Save Public Education in the Harbor Area

‘L.A. County Report Tackles Black Over-representation in Homelessness