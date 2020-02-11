Law Enforcement Seeks Person or Group Responsible For Circulating False Bulletin about the Spread of Coronavirus  

  • 02/11/2020
  • Reporters Desk

SEEKING INFORMATION

Details: On Jan. 30, 2020, a fraudulent bulletin was posted on the Internet suggesting that cases of coronavirus had been identified in the city of Carson, CA. The false document displayed the official logos of Los Angeles County Public Health; the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; and the World Health Organization.

Contact: Anyone who has information about the person or group responsible for creating and/or posting this fraudulent document is urged to contact the FBI or the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. In Los Angeles, the FBI can be reached 24 hours a day at 310 477-6565; lacrimestoppers.org.

