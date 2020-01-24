Random Letters — 1-23-20

Who’s an Angry Old White Person, Hillary?

Nobody likes Bernie except for his millions and millions of supporters I suppose. What she [Hilary Clinton] means is nobody in the ‘cigar and scotch’ circles she travels in likes him. [see CNN video] https://www.cnn.com/2020/01/21/politics/hillary-clinton-bernie-sanders-documentary/index.html

Her saying she won’t commit to supporting him just tells you how crass she is. She is basically saying she’d rather support Trump— his personality and his policies—rather than Sanders.

Clinton is dead to me. When you see the establishment really huddle it’s when someone who is TRULY for the people threatens their cocktail circuit hegemony. This only hardens the resolve of the lower financial classes, the masses and the progressives who want to see something actually done on climate change.

You say he’s been saying the same thing for 50 years. Guess what? He’s been right for 50 years.

Jason Herring, San Pedro

And in Response…

Clinton WON the popular vote by 3 million and for eight years she was Secretary of State for Obama. You and Bernie (and a few million supporters) clinging on to such a radical change that threatens what has been built for many years by us “old time Democrats” – isn’t going to be enough to get Trump out of office. Hillary sees a couple of stronger women in Warren and Amy and is throwing her support that way, now, rather than wait and see what happens with a few voters in Iowa and NH. In different words, she’s a lot smarter politically that you or me…and REALLY thinks farther ahead to the real politics that lie ahead.

Bernie is too angry, grumpy and too far left. Bernie and Madero are both hard-headed socialists and kindred souls. He hasn’t always been right either. He has a no-middle-ground mindset and, his only claim to fame was his blinders-on approach (probably never started a business either).

NO on Bernie…YES on Warren and Castro. 🙂

Richard Pawlowski, Depoe Bay, OR (former resident of San Pedro)

Dear Jason and Richard,

The disagreement between you expressed in this exchange is exactly what’s at stake in the Democratic primaries that are about to happen. It is actually more about what the core values of the Democratic party are and how those values will lead the nation out of the corruptions of Donald J. Trump and the Republican party. Yes, it matters who can win come November of this year but more importantly what is the real alternative to corporate greed.

Whoever wins the nomination this year the Democrats have to get back to the foundational belief expressed in President Franklin Roosevelt’s Second Bill of Rights.

The Second Bill of Rights was proposed by United States President Franklin D. Roosevelt during his State of the Union Address on Jan. 11, 1944. In his address, Roosevelt suggested that the nation had come to recognize and should now implement a second “bill of rights”. Roosevelt argued that the “political rights” guaranteed by the Constitution and the Bill of Rights had “proved inadequate to assure us equality in the pursuit of happiness.” His remedy was to declare an “economic bill of rights” to guarantee these specific rights:

Employment (right to work) food, clothing and leisure with enough income to support them

Farmers’ rights to a fair income

Freedom from unfair competition and monopolies

Housing

Medical care

Social security

Education

Of the seven rights listed above, only two have been passed into law by Democrats since this time. Clearly, it’s time to address the rest with this next election.

James Preston Allen, Publisher

I See Pigs Flying

Hell is freezing over. I, Arthur Schaper, hard-core Trump supporter, am feeling the Bern. Bernie Sanders is the best candidate among the Democratic Party nominees.

The Democratic Party has turned into a socialist party. Sanders really thinks that socialism is best for this country, and he tells you that straight up.

Joe Biden is a creep. Elizabeth Warren is a pathological liar, worse than Hillary Clinton. She stole all her ideas from Sanders: Medicare for All, College for All, etc. Buttigieg is a white, gay version of Obama, way too corporate. Tom Steyer is a rich loser, just like Bloomberg. And who cares about Klobuchar?!

What Warren did to Sanders at the latest Democratic Party Debate was just disgusting. Sanders got a taste of what every Republican deals with from the corrupt, corporate media. I do not think for one second that Sanders said a woman could never be President. After all, he endorsed Hillary Clinton in 2016, even though she and her establishment cronies had screwed him over four years ago.

The United States should have a final, clear-cut referendum on its future. The future will certainly be populist, but will it be a left-wing, socialist populism, or a right-wing, nationalist, free enterprise populism? I will be voting for the latter (aka Donald Trump), but Bernie Sanders deserves to make the case for his vision to the nation, too. He was robbed in 2016. He should win the chance to make his case in the general election in 2020.

Arthur Christopher Schaper, Torrance

Mr. Schaper,

Well, I guess hell is freezing over as this is the one time that we agree on the premise of your argument – that the race is basically between which version of the future our nation supports. Sanders does represent the social-democracy alternative to Trump’s corporatist nationalism. The Green New Deal and all of Sander’s platform only appears “radical” if one has forgotten FDR’s Second Bill of Rights. See my comments above or look it up to inform your opinion.

James Preston Allen, Publisher

Denied a Turn at the Podium

It is always a pleasure to stay up to date with world events in the Random Lengths News!

In politics, write-in candidates have won races for the well known like Dwight Eisenhower, John F. Kennedy and Richard Nixon. I qualified on Jan. 6, 2020 as a certified write in candidate to run for Los Angeles Council District 10.

Jan. 11, I was denied the equal opportunity to speak from the podium at a candidates forum by the Ethiopian Democratic Club of Los Angeles. I asked to be allowed to speak and they refused saying I was not on the “ballot.” (To this day the ballot has not yet been published). Non-write-in candidates Grace Yoo, Channing Martinez, Mark Ridley-Thomas, Melvin Snell, and Aura Vasquez were allowed to speak at the podium.

The situation repeated itself at another candidate forum on Jan. 12. I talked with the League of Women voters, the church, and West Adams Neighborhood Council, and they said I would not be allowed to speak on the podium with the other candidates. I told them that was not acceptable. The hundred person plus crowd was told by the representative that I was “not qualified to speak as they said I was not on the ballot.

I told them I was qualified. The other five candidates were allowed on the podium. Two church security guards physically assaulted me by pushing me twice as I persisted to speak. They threatened to call the Police but didn’t. The forum was co-sponsored by the Community Action Mobilization Team, and Beverly Hills/Hollywood NAACP. The forum took place at Holman Methodist Church in Los Angeles.

First African Methodist church advertises on social media that it will hold a Los Angeles candidates forum on Jan. 25. As a certified and qualified write in candidate, I have not been invited to speak on the podium at this event but I have requested to. I feel other candidates that speak may be engaged in unethical participation in violation of city ethics regulations. The Church is reminded that they must provide equal opportunity to all candidates or they may run afoul of IRS regulations.

It is now 55 years after the Voting Rights Act was passed. The more things change, the more they stay the same.

Juan Johnson, Los Angeles