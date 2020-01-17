Free Admission to MOCA is  Here

LOS ANGELES —On Jan. 11, the Museum of Contemporary Arts welcomed more than 5,000 visitors to free general admission to MOCA’s Grand Avenue and The Geffen Contemporary. For the free admission, attendees took in DJ sets were able to enjoy a number of featured performances, music, art-making activities and food.

Art lovers have the $10 million donation from the Museum of Contemporary Arts Board President Carolyn Clark Powers to thank for the free admission.

The Jan. 11 event included; DJ sets by Directory Assistance; a performance by TAIKOPROJECT, hands-on workshops, and Self Help Graphics & Art’s Barrio Mobile Art Studio and a screening of Ulysses Jenkins’ Dream City, a performance that took place at Rachel Rosenthal’s studio in 1981.

Free general admission to MOCA will be offered for the next 5 years. After which, MOCA will require another donor to keep MOCA free to the public. The donation is not a part of MOCA’s $136-million endowment.

The Music Center Plaza on Grand Avenue is another free venue worth checking out. The 35,000 square foot plaza was reopened to the public on Aug. 19 after closing down for 20 months and $41-million in renovations. It is a part of ongoing renovations to Downtown Los Angeles. The renovations include permanent public restrooms and new dining opportunities that range in dietary options and price points.

The Music Center Plaza is open to the public as a place to relax, connect with friends, and gather for dinner. The plaza will host free and low-cost events throughout the year. Every Monday this January, except for Martin Luther King, jr day, the Plaza will offer a new and different food truck.

Monday, January 20, 2020: No food trucks (Martin Luther King, Jr. Day)

Monday, January 27, 2020: Sus Arepas and Wings ‘N Waffles

The County of Los Angeles provided $30 million with an additional $10 million raised in private funds. With the plaza now complete, The Music Center is looking to raise further funds so that it can offer free and low-cost community programs.

Visit moca.org for more information.