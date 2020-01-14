San Pedro Stabbing

Story by, Raphael Richardson

SAN PEDRO – A man was been arrested after fatally stabbing another man in San Pedro, at around 3:30 AM on Jan. 10.

Officers responded to reports of an assault with a deadly weapon the 600 block of South Palos Verdes Ave, LAPD spokesperson Rosario Cervantes stated. Officers found a hispanic male, 40 to 50 years-old, with stab wounds at the location, near a homeless encampment. He was declared dead on-scene by paramedics.

A male suspect was later arrested by officers in connection to the stabbing, Cervantes stated. It is unclear if the suspect or victim were homeless. The incident was not gang related.