Wilmington Body Recovery

  • 01/13/2020
  • Reporters Desk

Story and photo by Raphael Richardson

WILMINGTON – A body was located in a water-filled pit in Wilmington at around 12:20 p.m., on Jan. 9.
  Firefighters responded to reports of a body in a large pit on the 1600 block of North Eubank Avenue, where they located a body floating in the water 30 feet below, Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson Margaret Stewart stated.
  Firefighters conducted a low-angle rope rescue and recovered the body after about two hours, Margaret stated. The investigation has been turned over to LAPD detectives and LA County Coroners. Information regarding the body’s age and gender were not available.  It is not known if foul play is suspected.
