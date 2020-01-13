San Pedro Critical Motorcycle Crash

A motorcyclist was critically injured in San Pedro Jan. 11.

Police and firefighters responded to a call of a traffic collision around 4:55 pm Saturday afternoon on the 1900 block of South Cabrillo Avenue.

The fire department found the motorcyclist to be in bad shape and quickly transported him to a local trauma center.

The driver of the truck that struck the victim remained at scene and was answering questions for police officers investigating the scene.

Family members of the motorcyclist who witnessed the accident stated that the motorcycle was possibly pulling out into the street when he was struck by the vehicle.