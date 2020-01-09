Harbor Community Health Centers Moves Pediatric Branch to a New Location

By Hunter Chase, Reporter

The Harbor Community Health Centers in San Pedro is moving its pediatric clinic to a new location and expanding their menu to include dental and behavior services, said Salina Chahal, the senior clinic manager.

The pediatric facility will hold a grand opening sometime in February, but the company has not set an exact date. The new location will still be in San Pedro, at 425 S. Pacific Ave., Chahal said. It is much bigger than the current facility, with about 7,000 square feet and nine examination rooms, up from four. In addition to dental and behavioral services, it will offer OB-GYN services and pediatric primary care.

The name of the facilities was changed from the Harbor Community Clinic to the Harbor Community Health Centers to reflect that it offers more than just health services, Chahal said. Both the adult and pediatric sites offer primary care management, case management, behavioral health and can help patients enroll in healthcare. However, the adult location does not offer dental. This is something new in the pediatric location.

This year is the organization’s 50th anniversary of operating in San Pedro [it was formerly known as the Harbor Free Clinic]. The location at the corner of 8th and Beacon streets in the Los Angeles County Health Department building will be closing soon for the move and the county is looking at several options for this location, including using it as a temporary homeless shelter.

The pediatric facility offers care for teenagers and young children, according to their website. They also offer immunizations and vaccinations that schools require.