Thurs 5 p.m. – No War on Iran Rally at San Pedro Congressional office and March to the USS Iowa



Join harbor area peace activists this Thursday, Jan 9 at 5pm Corner of 5th St. and Centre St. in San Pedro to protest this Trump provoked war with Iran.



We are calling for No War with Iran. Rallies are taking place in cities around the country. We are calling on Congress to condemn Trump’s escalation and to make it clear that the White House has no authority to carry out military attacks without Congressional authorization. Defend Peace. Defend the U.S. Constitution. This Saturday, too, there are nationwide protests, and on January. 25.



Join us on Thursday, let your voice be heard, and get involved. Bring your friends and family. Let’s teach our children well. Help our Rep. Nanette Barragan say NO WAR ON IRAN. We will rally in front of Rep. Barragan’s office, then march down to the USS Iowa, as the local representation of the U.S. Navy, that will be fighting this outrageous and unnecessary war.



If you’re tired of endless violence and war, ACT NOW. The Trump administration is dragging the United States into a war with Iran that could engulf the whole region and could quickly turn into a global conflict of unpredictable scope and the gravest consequences. The people of the world need to rise up and stop it. For all who believe in peace, for all who are opposed to yet another catastrophic war, now is the time to take action.



“As the U.S. and Iran inch closer to war, Silicon Valley Rep. Ro Khanna and Sen. Bernie Sanders are proposing new legislation that would restrict President Trump from carrying out his threats to bomb dozens of sites around the country.



The bill would prohibit any funding for offensive military force in or against Iran without congressional approval — a bid to tamp down escalating tensions in the wake of the U.S. drone strike that killed top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani last week.



A similar measure pushed by Khanna, D-Santa Clara, passed the House with bipartisan support last summer. But it was stripped from the annual defense funding bill that Congress passed in December, in a compromise between the House and Senate Republicans.



“Today, we are seeing a dangerous escalation that brings us closer to another disastrous war in the Middle East,” Khanna and Sanders said in a statement. “A war with Iran could cost countless lives and trillions more dollars and lead to even more deaths, more conflict, more displacement in that already highly volatile region of the world.”